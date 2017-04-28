March sees new visitor arrival, spending records
Waikiki Beach in front of the Sheraton Moana Surfrider Hotel, as seen on Jan. 6. Statewide March arrivals rose 2 percent year-over-year to 802,802 visitors, who spent a healthy $1.4 billion, up 12 percent from the prior year, according to visitor data released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority. Statewide March arrivals rose 2 percent year-over-year to 802,802 visitors, who spent a healthy $1.4 billion, up 12 percent from the prior year, according to visitor data released today by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii is a rip off!!! (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Noble SQLHG007
|14
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Apr 24
|Waikiki murders
|12
|Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n...
|Apr 23
|davy
|14
|Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t...
|Apr 21
|Newt G s Next Wife
|32
|watch me naked on skype (Dec '14)
|Apr 15
|Lilthing888
|4
|Dog the bounty hunter
|Apr 13
|Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC