Littered fishing ropes from Hawaii Island turned to energy on Oahu
More than 7 tons of derelict fishing nets and fishing lines collected on Hawaii Island are being sent to Oahu to be converted into energy for the City and County of Honolulu, thanks to ongoing cleanup efforts by the nonprofit Hawaii Wildlife Fund. The Nets-to-Energy program is a partnership under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog the bounty hunter
|23 hr
|Michelle
|1
|Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil...
|Wed
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|12
|A state which was once not a State.
|Apr 3
|drod113
|4
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC