Littered fishing ropes from Hawaii Is...

Littered fishing ropes from Hawaii Island turned to energy on Oahu

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

More than 7 tons of derelict fishing nets and fishing lines collected on Hawaii Island are being sent to Oahu to be converted into energy for the City and County of Honolulu, thanks to ongoing cleanup efforts by the nonprofit Hawaii Wildlife Fund. The Nets-to-Energy program is a partnership under the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dog the bounty hunter 23 hr Michelle 1
News Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil... Wed L Craig s Hush Pu... 12
A state which was once not a State. Apr 3 drod113 4
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Mar 30 misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,868 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC