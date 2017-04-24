Legislature, Ag Department move forward on industrial hemp
One of Hawaii's newest agricultural initiatives, industrial hemp, is slowly gaining its footing as state agencies lay groundwork for a long-term commitment to the crop. Last year, on the heels of a successful hemp test program at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Act 228 created the first statewide pilot program for growing the crop.
