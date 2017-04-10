Lawmaker says Hawaii obvious target s...

Lawmaker says Hawaii obvious target should N. Korean strike; urges readiness

11 hrs ago

Rep. Matthew LoPresti says a revisiting of Hawaii's disaster resilience plan has been a long time coming and is particularly crucial now in light of escalating threats of a North Korean nuclear attack on the state - or at least the escalating perception of such threats. The House Public Safety Committee convened a public hearing Thursday to discuss Senate Concurrent Resolution 169 SD1 HD1, which suggests the Hawaii State Department of Defense, in conjunction with several other state and federal agencies, revamp the state's disaster preparedness strategies.

