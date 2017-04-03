Kema Sr. to change plea in 'Peter Boy' case
Peter Kema Sr. will change his not-guilty plea today in the death of his son, the Tribune-Herald has learned. The 46-year-old Kema is charged with second-degree murder for the 1997 killing of his then-6-year-old son, Peter Kema Jr., also known as "Peter Boy," and was set to go on trial April 25. Kema Sr. is scheduled to enter a plea change at 1 p.m. before Hilo Circuit Judge Greg Nakamura.
