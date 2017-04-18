Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in the Pacific'; Hawaiians: 'Excuse me?'
There are 32 comments on the The Advocate story from Friday Apr 21, titled Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in the Pacific'; Hawaiians: 'Excuse me?'. In it, The Advocate reports that:
On that day in March of 1959, thousands took to the streets of Honolulu, playing Dixieland music and waving banners, with children stopping to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Congress had just sent a bill to the White House to give Hawaii the statehood it had "so long deserved," local reporters wrote.
#1 Friday Apr 21
Ok... so here Hawaii is arguing over personal feelings of prejudicisms and all other 'no-self-worth' arguments while things such as this is occurring elsewhere.
http://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/par...
Even the Lawyer and Judge who brought the law suit against the US President is being nonchalant to such occurrences and even that Lawyer and Judge is keeping the entire Hawaii Islands, the islands on which he works on, in the dark as far as these things. Instead of focusing on Hawaiian internal justice, he is taking all of the Hawaiian Islands into Prime Light National Awareness, reprimanding Attorney General of the U.S of lack of justice to his seniors; (Brian Schatz's comment to 'have some repsect' to his senior), which would make Hawaii just as susceptible of encountering such events as the video. Besides, if these lawyers and Judges never got involved with National Security measures to begin with, Mr. Session would have never had opportunities to maKe such comments.
#2 Friday Apr 21
Leaders, regardless of which State they are representing, needs to stop contributing to the dangers of the Nation and needs to begin working on bringing National Security into the Nation, protecting their own citizens first before accusing US Heads and before defending people of other citizenships even before they are 'legal US citizens'.
#3 Friday Apr 21
And besides... which journalist, lawyer, judge or senator is so keen in knowing ALL of Hawaii residents' feelings towards Mr. Session's comment that he/she would even publish, tweet, encourage such a loose article representing the sentiments of an entire State???
#4 Friday Apr 21
Brian Schatz tweeted: Mr. Attorney General: You voted for that judge. And that island is called Oahu. It's my home. Have some respect.
Personally Mr. Brian Schatz, I think it's you who needs to have some respect.
----------
"Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin gave a subtle yet scathing statement in response, tweeting a photo of the statute that established Hawaii's statehood.
He also released a statement, saying: "Our Constitution created a separation of powers in the United States for a reason. Our federal courts, established under article III of the Constitution, are coequal partners with Congress and the President. It is disappointing AG Sessions does not acknowledge that."
And for you Mr. Attorney General for Hawaii, Mr. Doug Chin, although you are an Attorney General for the State of Hawaii, Mr. Session is still your 'boss'. He is Attorney General for the Nation. And I am sure that he knows just the same about the Constitution as you do, if not more. In fact, his family may have been in the United States for a lot longer than your family has which gives him another type of knowledge to US policies. Proper respects to the 'seniority' of claiming US citizenships, please.
#5 Friday Apr 21
It's the same as if a physician or attending physician rebukes the 'Head Physician' regarding hospital medical matters and/or procedures.
#6 Friday Apr 21
And here is a similarity. When King Kamehameha became the first King for the Unified Islands, even Kamehameha usurped the royal line.
Hawaiian genealogy notes that Keoua may not have been Kamehameha's biological father, suggesting instead Kahekili II of Maui.
Keoua died while Kamehameha was young, so Kamehameha was raised in the court of his uncle, Kalaniʻopuʻu .
Kamehameha was raised in the royal court of his uncle Kalaniʻopuʻu . He achieved prominence in 1782, upon Kalaniʻopuʻu 's death. While the kingship was inherited by Kalaniʻopuʻu 's son, Kiwalaʻo, Kamehameha was given a prominent religious position, guardianship of the Hawaiian god of war, Kukaʻilimoku, as well as control of the district of Waipiʻo valley.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kamehameha_I
Kiwalaʻo (1760-1782) was the aliʻi nui of the Island of Hawaii in 1782 when he was defeated in battle and overthrown by Kamehameha I.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/K%C4%ABwala%CA%...
By the time of Cook's arrival, Kamehameha had become a superb warrior who already carried the scars of a number of political and physical encounters. The young warrior Kamehameha was described as a tall, strong, and physically fearless man who "moved in an aura of violence." Kamehameha accompanied his uncle (King Kalani'opu'u) aboard the Discovery, and history records that he conducted himself with valor during the battle in which Cook was killed.
Kamehameha might never have become king except for a twist of fate. Within a year after Cook's death, the elderly ali'i Kalani'opu'u, crippled by age and disease, called together his retainers and divided his Hawaiian domain. His son Kiwala'o became his political heir. To his nephew Kamehameha, the elderly ali'i entrusted the war god Kuka'ilimoku.
As the eldest son, a chief of high rank, and the designated heir, the claim of Kiawala'o to the island of Hawai'i was "clear and irrefutible." However, although Kamehameha was of lower rank, and only a nephew of the late king, his possession of the war god was a powerful incentive to political ambition. Thus the old chief's legacy had effectively "split the political decision-making power between individuals of unequal rank" and set the stage for civil war among the chiefs of the island of Hawai'i. Although Kiwala'o was senior to Kamehameha, the latter soon began to challenge his authority. During the funeral for one of Kalani'opu'u's chiefs, Kamehameha stepped in and performed one of the rituals specifically reserved for Kiwala'o, an act that constituted a great insult.
After Kalani'opu'u died, in 1782, Kiwala'o took his bones to the royal burial house, Hale o Keawe, at Honaunau on the west coast of Hawai'i Island. Kamehameha and other western coast chiefs gathered nearby to drink and mourn his death. There are different versions of the events that followed. Some say that the old king had already divided the lands of the island of Hawai'i, giving his son Kiwala'o the districts of Ka'u, Puna, and Hilo. Kamehameha was to inherit the districts of Kona, Kohala, and Hamakua. It is not clear whether the landing of Kiwala'o's at Honaunau was to deify the bones of Kalani'opu'u or to attempt seizure of the district of Kona. Some suggest that Kamehameha and the other chiefs had gathered at Honaunau to await the redistribution of land, which usually occurred on the death of a chief, and to make hasty alliances. When it appeared that Kamehameha and his allies were not to receive what they considered their fair share, the battle for power and property began.
https://www.nps.gov/puhe/learn/historyculture...
----------
And with a possible overthrow of the rightful 'heir' to The Throne by Kamehameha, that 'curse' may have been perpetuated in Hawaiian land.
#7 Friday Apr 21
Pretty clearly, The Hawaiian Island rule was given to the rightful heir, the son of ali'i Kalani'opu'u, Kiawala'o . Kiawala'o was supposed to have ruled. But because of the inner family battle, supposedly, the heir to the rule was overtaken by the warrior Kamehameha and Kamehameha used his great warrior skills to Unify the Islands, making him the first King Kamehameha.
#8 Friday Apr 21
Supposedly Kamehameha went as far as even: "Because of Kamehameha's presence at Kealakekua Bay during the 1790s, many of the foreign trading ships stopped there. Thus he was able to amass large quantities of firearms to use in battle against other leaders."
https://www.nps.gov/puhe/learn/historyculture...
And
"Allies came from British and American traders, who sold guns and ammunition to Kamehameha. Another major factor in Kamehameha's continued success was the support of Kauai Chief Ka`iana and Captain Brown, who used to be with Kaeo okalani. He guaranteed Kamehameha unlimited gunpowder from China and gave him the formula for gunpowder: sulfur, saltpeter/potassium nitrate and charcoal, all abundant in the islands. Two westerners who lived on Hawaiʻi island, Isaac Davis and John Young, became ohana by marriage and hanai of Kamehameha and trained his troops in the firearm use, maintenance and repair."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kamehameha_I
Both articles write that Kamehameha bought firearms from the british and american traders which he used to help his unification process.
#9 Friday Apr 21
so it makes one wonder...
#10 Friday Apr 21
This judge should be censured and then imprisoned.
America first ! It's time to uphold our Constitution again. Any activist liberal judge who tries to violate our Constitution again should immediately be censured and then imprisoned for their treason and sedition! THEY SHOULD BE IMPRISONED FOR THREATENING THE SECURITY AND SAFETY OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!
#11 Friday Apr 21
But because all of this occurred more than 200 years ago, and since Hawaii has been taught in the truths of Hawaiian history, and since Hawaii is a US State, Hawaii should not add to the endangering of the other States' citizens by showing forms of disrespect which can become contagious and even a perpetual curse to the Nation, until otherwise fixed.
#12 Friday Apr 21
And so I am assuming that both Doug Chin and Brian Schatz will receive their due 'reward' from their bosses.
#13 Friday Apr 21
This news article is about Jeff Session, Doug Chin and Brian Schatz, with some sideline female protesters.
#14 Friday Apr 21
ANY activist judge or ANY activist in general?
#15 Friday Apr 21
Because the Supreme Court Justices in 2015, voting 5-4 in favor of the case, were somewhat liberal activists when the National Marriage agenda became Federal Law.
#16 Friday Apr 21
If the First Amendment reads: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances"
can this NOT be applied to be: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of individuals, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances" .... also?
#17 Friday Apr 21
And so if Congress can make no Law, does that mean that the Supreme Court's ruling trumps Congressional Laws?
#18 Friday Apr 21
And so until Congress establishes that 'Law', it is not 'Law' but an individual 'legality' that people can partake in.
#19 Friday Apr 21
Do activists in general craft law from benches that they don't occupy? NO, they do not.
#20 Friday Apr 21
The 'Law' which is upheld is the 'Law' which gives certain 'Legalities' to people who have the marriage certificate. Regardless of same gender or not, the marriage certificate guarantees the rights to receive from the 'Law' which provides to/for married couples.
But just as every private business is under its' own jurisdiction, they are not bound by 'Law' to serve anyone and everyone they do not wish to serve. It is just as a 'bar' which can refuse service to anyone.
|
