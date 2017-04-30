Isles' annual death toll from breast cancer is 125
Wendy Martinez and Edie Ignacio-Neumiller of the Kauai Committee on the Status of Women lead walkers across Hardy Street during the Paint the Town Pink walk to raise awareness of breast cancer. An average of 1,107 women are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in Hawaii each year, with an additional 300 found with in situ breast cancer, that is, very early stage tumors that have not invaded surrounding tissues, according to the University of Hawaii Cancer Center's Hawaii Tumor Registry.
