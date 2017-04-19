Island Images: April 2017

CRAIG T. KOJIMA / [email protected] Above, John Enanoria, left, of Farrington High School; Jasmine Crawford, Waialua; and Marea Parinas, Waipahu, toured the kitchen with banquet chef John Betts and Hansel Cotales, bake chef, far right, as their guides. CRAIG T. KOJIMA / [email protected] Isle students interested in the hotel industry toured the Modern Hotel in Waikiki on Tuesday during the sixth annual LEI program hosted by ClimbHI and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.