Island Images: April 2017
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / [email protected] Above, John Enanoria, left, of Farrington High School; Jasmine Crawford, Waialua; and Marea Parinas, Waipahu, toured the kitchen with banquet chef John Betts and Hansel Cotales, bake chef, far right, as their guides. CRAIG T. KOJIMA / [email protected] Isle students interested in the hotel industry toured the Modern Hotel in Waikiki on Tuesday during the sixth annual LEI program hosted by ClimbHI and the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n...
|7 min
|OneWomynRiot
|5
|watch me naked on skype (Dec '14)
|Apr 15
|Lilthing888
|4
|Dog the bounty hunter
|Apr 13
|Michelle
|1
|Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil...
|Apr 12
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|12
|A state which was once not a State.
|Apr 3
|drod113
|4
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC