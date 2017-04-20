Health care lobby pushes back on Hawa...

Health care lobby pushes back on Hawaii LGBT fertility bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Sean Smith, left, and Kale Taylor, pose for a photo with their son Charlie Taylor. Smith and his husband Taylor paid more than $20,000 in Hawaii for a fertility procedure when they decided to have a child using a surrogate mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Session brushes off Hawaii as 'island in t... 10 hr Newt G s Next Wife 32
News Hawaiians to Attorney General Sessions: We're n... 19 hr Julia 7
watch me naked on skype (Dec '14) Apr 15 Lilthing888 4
Dog the bounty hunter Apr 13 Michelle 1
News Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil... Apr 12 L Craig s Hush Pu... 12
A state which was once not a State. Apr 3 drod113 4
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Mar 30 misbehaved 3
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,473,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC