Hawaiian traditional healing workshop open to the public
Hui Malama Ola Na Oiwi will host "Ola Pono Ola Loa," a Native Hawaiian traditional lapa'au lapa'au workshop at Waimea Community Center on April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The free talk will feature Po'okela Ikaika Dombrigues and his insight into the healing wisdom of ho'oponopono, la'au lapa'au, lomilomi ha ha, and la'au kahea. He will share the healing wisdom of his kupuna and his ancestors in their use of medicinal herbs and Hawaiian values and spiritual beliefs.
