Hawaiian cultural markers evoke reverence
Two new cultural markers erected in February near the hula mound at Kapolei Regional Park are part of a growing effort by community groups that hope not only to educate residents about places of historic significance, but to help deter vandalism.
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A state which was once not a State.
|Apr 3
|drod113
|4
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
