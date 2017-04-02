Hawaii WWI Centennial Commemoration, April 2

The SS Aztec was a merchant marine vessel torpedoed by a German submarine on April 1, 1917 and sank, claiming six Hawaii born merchant mariners John Davis, Charles Kanai, Eleka Kaohi, Chester Lee, Julian R. Macomber and Henry Rice, who were remembered as part of the opening ceremonies for the Hawaii WWI Centennial Commemoration 2017-2019 at Aloha Tower's Gordon Biersch Restaurant, April 2, 2017.

