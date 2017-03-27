Hawaii Wildlife Center talk, tour pla...

Hawaii Wildlife Center talk, tour planned

Hawaii Wildlife Center representatives will discuss their new science and discovery center from 7-9 p.m. Thursday at Volcano Art Center's Niaulani Campus. Michelle Reynolds will be on hand to talk about the Laysan duck translocation project and Samantha Christie, wildlife rehabilitation manager, will give an update on wildlife patients at the hospital.

