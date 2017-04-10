Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access...

Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertility treatment

There are 3 comments on the WRAL.com story from Sunday, titled Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertility treatment. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

They did not know at the time that if they were a heterosexual couple, they might have saved that money. Now, Smith and other members of Hawaii's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community are lobbying for equal access to the financial help married, heterosexual couples enjoy under state law.

Wondering

#1 Sunday
A married couple is two people.
Two guys married to each other and a surrogate are three people.

What is wrong with these people? As lides used to say, can't they count?

Insurance is usually sold as a family policy or an individual policy. A family policy isn't going to cover a surrogate for gays or straights.

Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud

#2 Yesterday
I see our MA closet case has taken a brief moment out from urinating on other men in public restrooms in order to blithely ignore that heterosexuals using these services often also have surrogates in their "three person marriages." Because it's about infertile couples.

I think his eyes must be watery, too, so he can't understand the story.
Wondering

#5 1 hr ago
Phyllis Schlafly s Shroud wrote:
I see our MA closet case has taken a brief moment out from urinating on other men in public restrooms in order to blithely ignore that heterosexuals using these services often also have surrogates in their "three person marriages." Because it's about infertile couples.

I think his eyes must be watery, too, so he can't understand the story.
The bill still has a final hurdle to pass, but if it does, Hawaii would become the first state to cover surrogates. No state mandates that health care insurance pay for surrogates at this time.

Gay men are not necessarily infertile, they are just married to men. There is always adoption. If the bill passes all it will do is send insurance premiums even higher.

