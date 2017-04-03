Hawaii lawmakers weigh tighter DUI rules

Hawaii drivers arrested on a repeat DUI offense would have to agree to stop drinking alcohol for at least 90 days and wear an ankle bracelet if they want to be released from jail on bail under a bill being considered in the Legislature. The bill also requires DUI offenders to pay $360 a month for the monitoring device, which checks the skin for alcohol excretions every 30 minutes, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

