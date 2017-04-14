Hawaii human services could have save...

Hawaii human services could have saved boy, expert says

15 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A Hawaii court-appointed expert filed a report in Hilo Family Court declaring the state Department of Human Services could be held liable for not doing a better job of protecting a child who ended up dead. Peter "Peter Boy" Kema Jr. went missing in 1997 when he was 6 years old.

