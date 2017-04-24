Hawaii birth control bill would simplify access for women
A Hawaii bill that would no longer require women to make a trip to the doctor's office to receive birth control has gained approval in the House and Senate. The bill gained approval Tuesday and will now go to the full House and Senate for floor votes, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.
