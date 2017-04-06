Hawaii bill would criminalize trespassing on state lands
Under the bill proposed by Gov. David Ige., it would be a crime to trespass on all state lands despite concerns it could harm homeless people, cultural practitioners, protesters and hikers. Critics said this could criminalize homelessness, making it harder for people to get back on their feet if they have a criminal record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A state which was once not a State.
|Apr 3
|drod113
|4
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC