Gamers in Hawaii Can't Compete Because of Latency

Gaming at the pro level is difficult enough, but for Hawaiians, it's especially tough due to geography and their distance away from many servers . League of Legends players who play competitively, for example, have plenty to complain about: that game has only one server in the US, and it's way out in Chicago.

Chicago, IL

