Dems slam Gabbard for skepticism Assad ordered attack

Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took heat from her own party after saying she was "skeptical" Syrian President Bashar Assad was behind last Tuesday's chemical weapons attack. Ex-DNC chair Howard Dean and Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden urged Hawaiians to oust Gabbard for doubting U.S. government intel in the wake of a retaliatory missile strike on Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.