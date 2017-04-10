Community comes together to restore W...

Community comes together to restore Waipio fishponds

Tuesday

It was early morning, around 7 a.m., April Fool's Day 1946, when one of the worst tsunamis ever to strike the Hawaiian Islands, also invaded the quiet, peaceful Waipio Valley on the Hamakua Coast. Hilo and Laupahoehoe were hardest hit and a total of 159 people were killed islandwide.

