Commendable Creativity in Tackling Hawaii's Homelessness Crisis
Hawaii senator and practicing ER doctor, Josh Green, sees the issue first-hand and wants to redefine chronic homelessness as a medical disease that allows doctors to prescribe housing using Medicaid funds. "I see the same patients over and over again," he said.
