Celebrate National Library Week at Hawaii's public libraries
Lori Taniguchi leads a storytelling session at the Kailua Public Library on April 5. Alana Herrera, bottom right, was excited by Taniguchi's performance. "Libraries Transform" is the theme of this year's National Library Week, sponsored by the American Library Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil...
|6 min
|Wondering
|1
|A state which was once not a State.
|Apr 3
|drod113
|4
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC