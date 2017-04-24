Bills introduced by Hawaii Island representatives die in final hours
Among the measures were funding for rat lungworm research, a proposal to create a new community economic district in Hilo, and an airports re-organization plan. Friday was the last day to submit fiscal bills bill before their final reading and vote.
