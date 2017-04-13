Big Isle ex-inmates sue, claim they were held past release date
HILO>> Two former inmates have filed separate lawsuits against the state Department of Public Safety alleging that they were held past their release dates. Michael Kaonohi Perry Jr, 41, and Kurt Russell Cardines, 43, were incarcerated at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog the bounty hunter
|17 hr
|Michelle
|1
|Hawaii LGBT couples seek equal access to fertil...
|Wed
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|12
|A state which was once not a State.
|Apr 3
|drod113
|4
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Mar 30
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC