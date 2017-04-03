AG Chin defends travel ban lawsuit in...

AG Chin defends travel ban lawsuit in Waimea

When President Donald Trump rolled out a second executive order aimed at limiting the travel and immigration of citizens and refugees from six majority-Muslim countries into the United States, Hawaii charged out of the gate intent on being the first to stop him. On Thursday at a community meeting in Waimea, one month to the day after the president issued his revised travel ban, Hawaii State Attorney General Doug Chin explained why.

