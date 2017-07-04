A&E Wrap-Up: 4-7-17

The 2017 Jazz in the Forest series continues with two performances on Saturday featuring Jeannine Guillory with Jean Pierre Thoma and The Jazztones. Two shows will be offered, with a matinee at 4:30 p.m. and an evening performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for both shows are $18 for VAC members and $20 nonmembers.

