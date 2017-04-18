2 cases of rat lungworm identified, 4 more suspected

The Hawaii State Department of Health announced Wednesday that two Hawaii Island residents have been diagnosed with rat lungworm infections, bringing the number of confirmed cases across the state up to 11 in 2017. That number is likely to jump to 15 in coming days, as the DOH indicated in its press release there is a high probability another four individuals - three of whom are also Hawaii Island residents - were infected by the same source of contamination.

