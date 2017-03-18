Why Hawaii is the ideal holiday destination for any traveller
The rolling green hills, the pristine beaches, and the hang 10 attitude - a holiday in Hawaii is ideal for any traveller, whether you are a foodie, have a family or just planning your next adventure. These are the best things to see and do on the islands of Hawaii if you are planning your next holiday escape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC