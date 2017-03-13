US soldiers train for jungle warfare ...

US soldiers train for jungle warfare at Hawaii rainforest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this March 1, 2017, photo, soldiers from the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in jungle warfare training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Army has set up a jungle training course amid a renewed focus on Asia and the Pacific after more than a decade of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 3 hr o see the light 144
Refugees welcome here Beautiful 9 hr Barrack 1
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban 23 hr SeaBird 8
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Fri Dawn 17
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) Feb 20 Ancient Indigenou... 22
Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12) Feb '17 Tonga is best 52
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC