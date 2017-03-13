US soldiers train for jungle warfare at Hawaii rainforest
In this March 1, 2017, photo, soldiers from the U.S. Army's 25th Infantry Division 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team participate in jungle warfare training at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The Army has set up a jungle training course amid a renewed focus on Asia and the Pacific after more than a decade of war in Iraq and Afghanistan.
