UH-Hilo predicts awarding $50M in financial aid

Tuesday

The campus predicts awarding close to $50 million in aid for the 2017-18 school year, up from $43.1 million in 2016, $42.4 million the year prior and about $46 million in 2014. The $50 million is projected based on how much has already been awarded - $34.6 million in its first round of aid distribution, said Farrah-Marie Gomes, UH-Hilo vice chancellor for Student Affairs.

Chicago, IL

