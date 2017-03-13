Trump's travel ban: How could Hawaii ...

Trump's travel ban: How could Hawaii block it?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Al Jazeera

Just hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a federal judge in Hawaii issued a temporary restraining order, putting the ban on hold. US District Judge Derrick Watson concluded in his ruling that while the order did not mention Islam by name, "a reasonable, objective observer ... would conclude that the executive order was issued with a purpose to disfavour a particular religion".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... 9 hr CodeTalker 136
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban 11 hr SeaBird 8
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... 16 hr Dawn 17
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) Feb 20 Ancient Indigenou... 22
Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12) Feb '17 Tonga is best 52
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan '17 Itsashame 9
Wie Jan '17 New stream 1
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,643,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC