Trump's travel ban: How could Hawaii block it?
Just hours before President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was set to go into effect, a federal judge in Hawaii issued a temporary restraining order, putting the ban on hold. US District Judge Derrick Watson concluded in his ruling that while the order did not mention Islam by name, "a reasonable, objective observer ... would conclude that the executive order was issued with a purpose to disfavour a particular religion".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|9 hr
|CodeTalker
|136
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|11 hr
|SeaBird
|8
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|16 hr
|Dawn
|17
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC