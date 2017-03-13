Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's fe...

Travel ban challenge puts Hawaii's few Muslims in spotlight

Friday Mar 10

Hawaii has 5,000 or so Muslims - less than 1 percent of the state's population - who are finding themselves thrust into an international spotlight after the state's top lawyer launched a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, saying it contradicts the islands' welcoming culture that values diversity. Named as a plaintiff in the federal lawsuit fighting the ban is Ismail Elshikh, the imam of Oahu's only mosque - a converted plantation-style house in a hilly Honolulu neighborhood a few miles from Waikiki where Muslims who gather in the prayer room know they're facing Mecca when the view of iconic Diamond Head is at their backs.

Chicago, IL

