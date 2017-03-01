Tour the Kona Cloud Forest Sanctuary

If you want to learn more about the importance of our forests and the benefits they have on our peace of mind, then sign up for the tours offered at Kona Cloud Forest Sanctuary to celebrate the spring equinox. Hawaii Island Land Trust is offering a tour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18. The focus will be protecting the aina, especially Hawaii's forests.

