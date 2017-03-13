Terry Taube's dryland forest combines nature and art
Taube is right at home, literally and figuratively, installing and maintaining a 3-acre dryland forest of Hawaiian native plants on his Makalei property. It's a passion that started early for Taube, who is also an artist with several pieces displayed around the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb '17
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC