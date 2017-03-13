Student programs face cuts: Budget could end after-school care
At least 6,000 Hawaii students - including more than 1,000 on the Big Island - could be without after-school care if President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 fiscal budget were to take effect as is. That's according to state advocates of before- and after-school programs who say Trump's plan to eliminate the $1.2 billion 21st Century Community Learning Centers program could leave many low-income and at-risk students in Hawaii without a place to go when school ends for the day.
