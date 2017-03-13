Standing tall for Standing Rock: Koha...

Standing tall for Standing Rock: Kohala residents and visitors gather ...

A tepee from Standing Rock's sacred stone camp in North Dakota is resurrected in Hawi by Lisa Colombe from the Rosebud Sioux tribe at Friday's gathering. Attendees stand in a unified circle as David Rodman leads a chant and song in downtown Hawi on Friday afternoon.

