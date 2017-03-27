Spain will get giant telescope if Hawaii doesn't, group says
An agreement has been reached for a giant telescope to be built in Spain's Canary Islands if it cannot be put atop a Hawaii mountain. Telescope builder TMT International Observatory says Hawaii's Mauna Kea remains the preferred location for the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope.
