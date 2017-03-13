Report: Hawaii's top federal prosecutor asked to resign
The U.S. Justice Department says that Florence T. Nakakuni, Hawaii's top federal attorney, is among 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama who have been asked to leave their posts as part of the transition to the new Trump administration, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported . The Star-Advertiser says Nakakuni was appointed to head the federal District of Hawaii office in September 2009.
