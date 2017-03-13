Race-based voting overturned in Guam - after six years
Can a U.S. state or territory "exclude otherwise qualified voters in participating in an election where public issues are decided simply because those otherwise qualified voters do not have the correct ancestry or bloodline"? You get a perfect score if you answer yes, and if you take six years of litigation in federal courts to arrive at that answer. That's one way to describe the decision by Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood overturning the Guam government's requirement that only citizens of Chamorro descent to vote in a referendum on the political status of Guam.
