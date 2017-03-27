Protest outside PTA as military training heats up
Their oli were loud, but the teeth-rattling boom of sporadic mortar rounds was louder, as more than 50 protesters employed Native Hawaiian chants to express their opposition to the latest series of training exercises at the U.S. Army garrison. As 15-20 mph gusts whipped their flags, homemade signs and in one case, a surfboard, the protesters faced the facility across Saddle Road on Wednesday, several with mouths and noses covered by surgical masks or kerchiefs.
