Protest outside PTA as military train...

Protest outside PTA as military training heats up

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Their oli were loud, but the teeth-rattling boom of sporadic mortar rounds was louder, as more than 50 protesters employed Native Hawaiian chants to express their opposition to the latest series of training exercises at the U.S. Army garrison. As 15-20 mph gusts whipped their flags, homemade signs and in one case, a surfboard, the protesters faced the facility across Saddle Road on Wednesday, several with mouths and noses covered by surgical masks or kerchiefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security Thu misbehaved 3
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Mar 24 deal 18
Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl... Mar 22 misbehaved 1
News Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra... Mar 19 Lawrence Wolf 152
Refugees welcome here Beautiful Mar 18 Barrack 1
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Mar 18 SeaBird 8
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) Feb '17 Ancient Indigenou... 22
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC