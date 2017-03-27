Police arrest 22 for DUI
Hawaii Island police arrested 22 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant between March 20 and Sunday. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|153
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Tonga is best
|52
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC