Police arrest 16 for suspected DUI

During the week of March 6 through Sunday, Hawaii Island police arrested 16 motorists for suspected driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents; two were younger than age 21. Of the 16 arrests on the Big Island, Puna officers arrested six drivers while Kona and South Hilo officers arrested five motorists in each district, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.