Peter Rowan goes all Hawaiian on us
For his next project, Peter Rowan has chosen to focus on the music of his adopted home state on My Aloha . The one time Blue Grass Boy has been spending as much time as he can while not touring in the continental US in Hawaii, where he has become quite fond of the native folk music that has developed there.
