'Peaman' citation dismissed
The prosecutors have moved to dismiss a citation against Sean "Peaman" Pagett after he was cited for running an unpermitted race at the Kailua Pier in December. On Monday in district court, Deputy Prosecutor Kori Weinberger said the prosecution moved to dismiss with prejudice because Pagett was in compliance with the insurance and the charge leveled against him by the Department of Land and Natural Resources didn't apply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb '17
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb '17
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC