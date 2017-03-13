'Peaman' citation dismissed

The prosecutors have moved to dismiss a citation against Sean "Peaman" Pagett after he was cited for running an unpermitted race at the Kailua Pier in December. On Monday in district court, Deputy Prosecutor Kori Weinberger said the prosecution moved to dismiss with prejudice because Pagett was in compliance with the insurance and the charge leveled against him by the Department of Land and Natural Resources didn't apply.

