MPD Scent-tracking Dog

On Thursday, March 2, 2017, the Maui Police Department introduced its newly acquired scent-tracking dog at a media meet-and-greet held at the Honolulu Police Department's training academy on Oahu. The dog, a Labrador named Jack, was purchased by the Friends of the Missing Children Center Hawaii and is the first for the Maui Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County of Maui.