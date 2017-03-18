MPD Scent-tracking Dog
On Thursday, March 2, 2017, the Maui Police Department introduced its newly acquired scent-tracking dog at a media meet-and-greet held at the Honolulu Police Department's training academy on Oahu. The dog, a Labrador named Jack, was purchased by the Friends of the Missing Children Center Hawaii and is the first for the Maui Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County of Maui.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb 12
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Feb 5
|American_Infidel
|2
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Feb 2
|16 TEEN SHOTS
|16
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan 31
|Itsashame
|9
|Wie
|Jan '17
|New stream
|1
|Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09)
|Jan '17
|Joe Balls
|572
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC