'Messy and complicated'; Residents pack room at Hilo airport to...
Hawaii Island residents received no immediate solutions to the problem of helicopter tour noise pollution during a meeting Thursday afternoon, but were assured that their voices were heard as federal officials once again attempt to address the issue. Representatives from the National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Authority traveled from Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles for the meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bravo for Chivalry; Boo for Security
|Thu
|misbehaved
|3
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 24
|deal
|18
|Hawai'i.. Previously known as the 'Sandwich Isl...
|Mar 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|152
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb '17
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC