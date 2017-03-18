Mayor, cabinet members lay out top is...

Mayor, cabinet members lay out top issues to help West Hawaii economy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Mayor Harry Kim and members of his cabinet laid out parts of their vision and listed priorities for economic development in West Hawaii at the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce Mayoral Luncheon Thursday at the Sheraton Kona Resort &Spa at Keauhou Bay. Speaking to a convention hall nearly full of West Hawaii business concerns, Kim stressed time and again the government's primary role as a facilitator of key infrastructure that makes business more possible and more profitable in the long term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hawaii Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14) Feb 20 Ancient Indigenou... 22
Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12) Feb 12 Tonga is best 52
News Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban Feb 5 American_Infidel 2
News Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi... Feb 2 16 TEEN SHOTS 16
News Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12) Jan 31 Itsashame 9
Wie Jan '17 New stream 1
News Costco will begin accepting food stamps - Hawai... (Oct '09) Jan '17 Joe Balls 572
See all Hawaii Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hawaii Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,871 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC