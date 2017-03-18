Mayor, cabinet members lay out top issues to help West Hawaii economy

Mayor Harry Kim and members of his cabinet laid out parts of their vision and listed priorities for economic development in West Hawaii at the Kona-Kohala Chamber of Commerce Mayoral Luncheon Thursday at the Sheraton Kona Resort &Spa at Keauhou Bay. Speaking to a convention hall nearly full of West Hawaii business concerns, Kim stressed time and again the government's primary role as a facilitator of key infrastructure that makes business more possible and more profitable in the long term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.