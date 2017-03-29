Man wanted for questioning

Jordan Kaneshiro is wanted for resisting an order to stop and numerous other traffic offenses after he was observed by South Hilo Patrol Officers to be operating an older model blue-green Honda Accord on Bayfront Highway on Thursday morning. Kaneshiro is also wanted for questioning in connection with an unrelated criminal property damage and resisting an order to stop investigation, failed to stop for officers.

