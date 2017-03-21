Lava 'fire hose' continues show
A fire hose of lava continues to pour into the sea at the Kamokuna ocean entry, the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports. The lava stream is roughly 3 to 6 feet wide and plunges about 66 feet into the water sending a plume of steam, hydrochloric acid, and glass particles into the air and drifting downwind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hawaii Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Native Hawaiian federal judge halts revised tra...
|Mar 19
|Lawrence Wolf
|162
|Refugees welcome here Beautiful
|Mar 18
|Barrack
|1
|Hawaii sues Trump over immigration ban
|Mar 18
|SeaBird
|8
|Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medi...
|Mar 17
|Dawn
|17
|Why was Kamehameha black? (Feb '14)
|Feb 20
|Ancient Indigenou...
|22
|Who are better athletes Samoans,Tongans,Fijians... (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Tonga is best
|52
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Jan '17
|Itsashame
|9
Find what you want!
Search Hawaii Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC