Lava 'fire hose' continues show

Saturday Mar 18

A fire hose of lava continues to pour into the sea at the Kamokuna ocean entry, the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports. The lava stream is roughly 3 to 6 feet wide and plunges about 66 feet into the water sending a plume of steam, hydrochloric acid, and glass particles into the air and drifting downwind.

